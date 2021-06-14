Mama-to-be RaeLynn enjoyed a floral-themed baby shower over the weekend (June 12), and to make the occasion even more special, she announced the name she's selected for her baby girl: Daisy Rae Davis.

That's a name that the singer and her husband, Josh Davis, picked out early on.

"We agreed on it pretty quickly because it was just too perfect not to," RaeLynn said earlier in her pregnancy, though she wasn't ready to announce Daisy Rae's name yet at the time. Now, the singer has not also announced her daughter's name, but she also incorporated it into the theme of her baby shower, which featured a flower-filled, Instagram-worthy wall, as well as plenty of other daisy-themed décor.

On social media, RaeLynn shared a slideshow of images from her Nashville baby shower, which was decorated with pink and yellow colors as well as plenty of flowers. The singer dressed the part, wearing a yellow dress with a patter of small flowers:

"Yesterday felt like a dream," she writes in the caption of her post, thanking her friends, reality stars Julie and Savannah Chrisley, for their help planning the event and for "loving me and my family like your own and for showering Daisy like your own.

"I can't put into words how beautiful yesterday was so here are all the details from this magical celebration," RaeLynn adds.

The shower was meticulously planned, down to every adorable detail: The event featured custom candles by local candle shop Nellamoon, as well as custom cookies from Radiant Sugar by Emily (who posted a video of how the daisy-themed cookies were decorated on her own Instagram page). Local bakery Sweets By Haley provided a three-tiered custom cake (decorated with daisies, of course), and guests also got to enjoy the local mobile beverage service Tap Truck.

RaeLynn first announced her pregnancy on her birthday in May, saying at the time that she and Davis had spent the COVID-19 pandemic "[thinking] more about the important things in life — and for us, that is growing our family." RaeLynn has Type 1 diabetes and admits that she was worried about managing it while pregnant, but she has "an amazing care team" and shares, "My diabetes and A1C has never been better than it is now."

The singer says she's been leaning on her fellow country industry moms for support and advice, including Kane Brown's wife, Katelyn, and Maren Morris, remarking, "I honestly have been so fortunate to have had so many amazing women — Lauren Lane, Brittany Aldean, Hayley Hubbard — help me with tips on what I'll really need. I'm a pretty lucky girl."

