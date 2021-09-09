RaeLynn and her husband, Josh Davis, are officially parents! The country star gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter named Daisy, on Sept. 8.

"These two are my world," the country singer writes alongside a photo spread of her husband holding their newborn, as well as photos of the proud new mom and her little girl.

"Babies are truly a gift. So thankful for our little blonde miracle," she adds. Daisy's blonde fuzz can be seen in some of the pictures.

Daisy weighed 7 lbs., 7 oz. when she was born Wednesday afternoon at 4:07PM, the 27-year-old one-time The Voice contestant shares.

RaeLynn first shared the news of her pregnancy back in May, on her birthday. At the time, she also revealed the sex of her baby, along with the fact that she was expecting to welcome her daughter in September.

"Every year is special in its own way, but what’s going to make my 27th year so special is that I get to be a momma to a beautiful baby girl … it’s the best birthday present!” she said at the time.

In the months since, RaeLynn has revealed more details about her baby-to-be, including sharing the name she and Davis picked out for their daughter: Daisy Rae. The couple agreed on a name “pretty quickly,” she says, because "it was just too perfect not to."

The singer also incorporated Daisy's name into her floral-themed baby shower, which featured a flower-filled Instagram wall and plenty of other daisy-themed decor. On social media, RaeLynn shared a slideshow of images from her Nashville baby shower, which was decorated with pink and yellow colors as well as plenty of flowers. The singer dressed the part, wearing a yellow dress with a pattern of small flowers.

She says she's also been leaning on her fellow country industry moms for support and advice, including Kane Brown's wife, Katelyn, and Maren Morris, remarking: "I honestly have been so fortunate to have had so many amazing women — Lauren Lane, Brittany Aldean, Hayley Hubbard — help me with tips on what I'll really need. I'm a pretty lucky girl."

Fall 2021 is shaping up to be an exciting time for RaeLynn both personally and professionally. Not only is she a new mom, but she also announced recently that she’s expanding her Baytown EP into a full-length album, due out Sept. 24. That project will include her tender "Made for Me to Love," a song she wrote about her daughter when she was just eight weeks pregnant with Daisy.

