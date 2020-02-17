Radney Foster Bruises Vocal Cords in Fly Fishing Fall

Radney Foster is recovering after sustaining injuries in a fall while fly fishing. In a Friday (Feb. 14) statement shared on his social media pages, Foster's representatives revealed that the 60-year-old country singer will be unable to perform for the rest of February after bruising his vocal cords.

"Please send healing thoughts," a post on Foster's official Twitter account reads. "Radney fell while fly fishing and hit his head and shoulders.

"He will be fine, but the fall caused vocal cord bruising," the statement continues. "He is on voice rest for 10 days but is expected to make a full recovery, and should be fine to sing in March."

Foster first made his mark on country music as a member of duo Foster & Lloyd, who released three studio albums and placed nine singles on the Billboard charts. In 1992, he dropped his first solo album, Del Rio, TX 1959, which produced the Top 10 hits "Just Call Me Lonesome" and "Nobody Wins."

Foster went on to release 10 solo records, including his most recent album, 2017's For You to See the Stars, which was accompanied by a book of short stories with the same name. Foster is also an acclaimed songwriter, having penned hits for Keith Urban, Sara Evans, Gary Allan and Hootie & the Blowfish.