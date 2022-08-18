Rachel Wammack: Social Media ‘Was Slowly Eating Me Alive’

After a year-and-a-half break, Rachel Wammack is back with a new song, "Like Me." The track is not just a new single — it's a reminder for the country singer to remember her worth after she slipped down the dark rabbit hole of social media.

"It was slowly eating me alive, creatively," Wammack tells People of her obsession with Instagram. "I was doing so much, but it didn't feel like enough because I constantly had my head on a swivel looking around at other people, so much so that I couldn't even appreciate my own life."

At the time, the 28-year-old was at the top of her game, playing the Grand Ole Opry and opening for Trisha Yearwood and Brett Young. Despite her newfound success, Wammack couldn't help but compare herself to everyone around her.

"I started believing the lies Satan was telling me," she admits. "I started believing that my personality wasn't good enough and my body wasn't fit enough, and I certainly wasn't pretty enough to be successful. I even started believing that my home wasn't even Instagram-worthy. It was a lot."

To make matters worse, these feelings of insecurity came crashing in right around the same time that the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Suddenly, social media was the only way an artist could keep themselves in front of their fans without engaging with them in person.

"The only way to connect with fans was through social media and I already had, at that point, determined that I had a hard time expressing myself on social media. I'm just naturally an in-person kind of gal," the Alabama native shares. "It just overtook me. I just felt like I wasn't enough in every way."

Wammack hit her social media rock bottom at home with her husband, Noah Purcell.

"I remember there was a super beautiful sunset right outside our back porch, and my husband was like, 'Hey, come check this out … this is amazing,'" she recalls. "I looked out, but first I had to grab my phone. In that moment, I realized that I couldn't even enjoy a sunset, this artwork from God, without showing it to the rest of the world. It kind of broke me. It was something so small and so simple."

After some encouragement from those around her, the country singer decided she needed to take a break, not just from Instagram, but from music, too. Ultimately, it was the right call, she says with fresh eyes.

"I'm a lot more balanced now," Wammack reveals. "I also have rules for myself as well. I deleted Face Tune from my phone. I'm not allowed to alter my body, my face or my skin in any pictures or videos. Obviously, I can do a little Paris filter, but I certainly don't need to be changing the size of my thighs."

She decided to open up about her experience in "Like Me" and hopes the message touches others who have struggled with similar feelings.

"It's a love note to me and a reminder to the world," Wammack says. "It's a specific message dealing with a specific wound in so many people's lives. And a specific wound for me. It's the most vulnerable I've ever been."

"For the first time, I get to choose whose opinion matters to me. I'm not everybody's cup of tea and that's OK. That was a hard thing for me to reckon with. But now, I feel like people are more drawn to me now that I like myself," she adds.