Rachel Wammack Opened for Legends — Now, She’s Brimming With Inspiration

The year 2019 brought Rachel Wammack closer than ever to her dreams of country music stardom -- literally. The rising singer behind songs such as "Damage" got a chance to learn firsthand from two of the industry's leading female artists: Reba McEntire and Trisha Yearwood.

"I opened for Reba this summer at the Illinois State Fair, and that was the first time that I was like, 'Oh, this is a legend. It's really a legend,'" Wammack reflected to The Boot and other outlets in November.

"I will say one thing here about both of those women: that they're just, like, an entity," the singer goes on to say. "They're not just impeccable humans -- super kind, super down to earth -- and not just amazing artists -- incredible singles; I grew up listening to both of them -- but they're also insane businesswomen."

Both McEntire and Yearwood have grown their brand even beyond country music, reflecting more of who they are and getting to share their hobbies with fans in new ways. "Reba had her own television show, and I grew up watching that. And then Trisha had her cooking show," Wammack continues. "What I hear about her is that she's just the same on- and offstage, and that she's just incredible. That's somebody I want to be like as I grow."

That goes for Yearwood and McEntire's business acumen, too. "A hundred percent. I mean, I'm like, 'What other avenues could I go?'" Wammack notes. "'Would I like to act? Would I like to be on a cooking show?' Probably not -- I'm not a great cook -- but what are other things that I'm good at and I love?"

Ultimately, Wammack adds, McEntire and Yearwood's businesses are all about finding diverse ways to connect with people. She'd like to be creative in her relationships with her fans, too, as her career evolves.

"I want to be an amazing artist and role model for people," Wammack says. "And I also, just as a human, wanna be that for young girls who want to do what I'm doing."