Priscilla Presley's revealing memoir Elvis and Me made headlines upon its release in 1985. Later this year, that intimate retelling of her relationship with the King of Rock 'n' Roll will arrive at a movie theater near you.

Set for release this October, Priscilla will give fans an intimate look at the pair's life together, from their first meeting, their whirlwind marriage, the birth of their late daughter, Lisa Marie, their painful divorce in 1973, and Elvis' tragic death just four years later. Produced by award-winning filmmaker Sofia Coppola, the film stars Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Beaulieu Presley and Jacob Elordi as Elvis.

"When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock 'n' roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: A thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend," the film's official synopsis, provided by A24, reads. "Through Priscilla's eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame."

Watch the teaser trailer for Priscilla below:

Priscilla arrives just a year after the release of the hit feature film Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann. The film, which starred Austin Butler as Elvis and Olivia DeJonge in the role of Priscilla, only lightly touches on the couple's relationship, instead focusing on the dynamic between Elvis and his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks.

Additional details about Priscilla, including the film's official release date, are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.