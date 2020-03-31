Presley & Taylor, ‘End of the World’ Lyric Video [Exclusive Premiere]

Country duo Presley & Taylor are premiering the lyric video for their new song "End of the World" exclusively for readers of The Boot. Press play above to watch.

Although its title feels especially prescient right now, "End of the World" is actually about trying to underplay the end of a romance. In that moment, the duo sings, it feels as though the whole world is crumbling around you.

"I wondered how this would feel," Presley & Taylor admit in the chorus. "Turns out, it ain't no big deal / It's just the end of the world."

"End of the World," released by Presley & Taylor in January, is a song about coping mechanisms, and the gut-punch that comes with realizing that it's all over. It was written by Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion and ace country songwriters Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne -- together, a power trio of Nashville tunesmiths.

Presley & Taylor are sisters who were raised in small-town Connecticut and have since relocated to Nashville, where they've recorded tracks alongside artists including Pam Tillis and cut tunes penned by Music City legends such as Bill Anderson. The twentysomething siblings have Trick Pony member Keith Burns as a mentor.

Presley & Taylor are currently gearing up to release a brand-new EP, produced by James Stroud and Burns. Keep up with news about the duo's new music and more via their official website.