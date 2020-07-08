PICTURES: The Best of CMA Fest Through the Years

Each year, CMA Fest brings together some of the biggest names in country music, plus legends and newcomers, for four days of live performances, fan club parties and more in Nashville. The world's longest-running country music festival, it has taken place in Nashville annually since 1972 -- that is, until 2020, when the novel coronavirus pandemic canceled the big event for the first time ever.

While CMA Fest has changed venues, layouts and even names (it was originally called Fan Fair), in recent years, each of the festival's four days has concluded with superstar sets at Nashville's NFL stadium, now known as Nissan Stadium. With CMA Fest canceled for the year, the Country Music Association and ABC have put together a television special featuring some of the best performances and big moments from those nightly shows.

Sets from Carrie Underwood, Sam Hunt, Brooks & Dunn and many more will be spotlighted during CMA Best of Fest, which airs Monday (July 13). Luke Bryan will host the special, which will include more than two dozen performances from CMA Fest 2007 through CMA Fest 2019.

The show will also include a brand-new performance from Bryan and fellow country star Darius Rucker, of a song called "Small Town." If you want a sneak peek at the moments you'll see during the TV special, flip through the photos below:

CMA Best of Fest will begin at 8PM ET on ABC. Readers can find a full setlist for the three-hour event here.

CMA Fest 2021 is scheduled for June 10-13.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app