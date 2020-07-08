‘CMA Best of Fest’ TV Special: Here’s the Full List of Performances

With CMA Fest canceled for the year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Country Music Association and ABC have put together a television special featuring the best performances and big moments from festivals past. Sets from Carrie Underwood, Sam Hunt, Brooks & Dunn and many more will be spotlighted during CMA Best of Fest, which airs Monday (July 13).

Luke Bryan will host the CMA Best of Fest TV special, which will share more than two dozen performances from past CMA Fests, from 2007 through 2019. The show will also include a brand-new performance from Bryan and fellow country star Darius Rucker, of a song called "Small Town."

CMA Best of Fest will begin at 8PM ET on ABC. Readers can find a full setlist for the three-hour event below.

CMA Fest, the world's longest-running country music festival, has taken place in Nashville annually since 1972; previously, it was known as Fan Fair. Its cancellation due to COVID-19 marks the first time ever that the event has been canceled.

CMA Fest 2021 is scheduled for June 10-13.

2020 CMA Best of Fest Setlist:

Jason Aldean, “She’s Country” (from 2015)

Kelsea Ballerini, "Yeah Boy” (from 2017)

Garth Brooks, medley (from 2017)

Brooks & Dunn and Brothers Osborne, “Hard Workin’ Man” (from 2019)

Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs” (from 2018)

Luke Bryan, “Country Girl (Shake It for Me)” (from 2012)

Luke Bryan and Darius Rucker, “Small Town” (NEW)

Kenny Chesney, “Summertime” (from 2009)

Eric Church and Lzzy Hale, “That’s Damn Rock & Roll” (from 2014)

Luke Combs, “When It Rains It Pours” (from 2018)

Dan + Shay, “Tequila” (from 2018)

Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road” (from 2017)

Lady A, “Love Don’t Live Here” (from 2008)

Miranda Lambert, “Kerosene” (from 2007)

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus and Keith Urban, “Old Town Road” (from 2019)

Little Big Town, “Pontoon” (from 2012)

Tim McGraw, “Something Like That” (from 2010)

Maren Morris, “Girl” (from 2019)

Brad Paisley, “American Saturday Night” (from 2010)

Rascal Flatts and Little Big Town, medley (from 2011)

Thomas Rhett, “Life Changes” (from 2018)

Darius Rucker, "Wagon Wheel” (from 2014)

Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins, "Hillbilly Bone” (from 2010)

Carrie Underwood, “Last Name” (from 2010)

Carrie Underwood and Joan Jett, medley (from 2019)

Keith Urban, “Wasted Time” (from 2017)

Dwight Yoakam and Dierks Bentley, “Fast as You” (from 2018)

Zac Brown Band, “Chicken Fried” (from 2009)

