Texas country icon Pat Green and rising country artist Abby Anderson have teamed up for an uplifting new song, “All in This Together.”

Co-written by Green with Sean Michael Giddings, the euphoric track offers listeners encouragement and lyrical pearls of wisdom to help them get through life’s challenges. While it acknowledges the inevitability of hardship, it also celebrates the gift of friendship and camaraderie.

“We’re all in this together, we can make it through / Been down at the bottom too many times, now I’m holding onto you / We’re all in this together, through the wind and through the rain / You bring me hope when I’m hopeless and join when I’m in pain,” Green and Anderson sing on a vibrant chorus over vibrant guitar licks and anthemic drum beats.

“All in This Together” is the latest preview of new music from Green. Earlier this year, the Texas native dropped “Miles and Miles of You,” which he penned with Jon Randall and John Scott Sherrill. The song was the Texas star's first release of new music following his 2015 album, Home. The 13-track record included collaborations with artists such as Sheryl Crow, Lyle Lovett and Marc Broussard.

Anderson, on the other hand, has just announced the upcoming release of her new EP, Be That Girl. Due out on March 25, the project will include the deeply personal and autobiographical song, "Bad Posture." It will also serve as Anderson’s first new music since her 2018 debut EP, I’m Good.

