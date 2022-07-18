Pat Green Releasing First Album in 7 Years, ‘Miles and Miles of You’

It's been seven years since Pat Green released his last album, but he's ready for his next move. A new project, Miles and Miles of You, will arrive on August 26.

It's the first studio album the Grammy-nominated singer has offered since Home in 2015.

"I’m so excited to finally have my new project Miles and Miles of You into the people's hands,” shares Green. “I only put out a record when the time is right, and after COVID I really felt like this was the time. So much life happened in that year off the road and that is what we captured on this project. The ups, the downs, the sideways and all the laughs that we could muster."

"I sure hope you like it as much as we loved making it for you," he adds. "Happy listening!"

Miles and Miles of You is described as a "full creative resurgence" for the country singer. The project's themes include gratitude, resilience and optimism, which makes it the timely release Green is looking for. Dwight A. Baker — who has worked with Josh Abbott Band and Bob Schneider in the past — produced all 10 tracks.

The "Wave on Wave" singer has already shared a few tracks from the project, including "Steady," "Build You a Bar," "All in This Together" featuring Abby Anderson and the title track.

To celebrate the announcement of the album's release date, Green has also released a track titled "It It Don't Have a Honky Tonk." The song is a Friday night anthem that is perfect for summertime.

Fans can also get to know the Texas native better with a mini-documentary series The Miles and Miles of Pat Green, which will be available on YouTube. The series features five episodes diving into the "mile marker" of his life and music. Mile Marker #1 - San Antonio, Mile Marker #2 - Waco, and Mile Maker #3 - Lubbock have each been released. The two remaining mile makers will arrive in the coming weeks, with the full docuseries available on August 19.