Old Dominion Win Vocal Group of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards

Old Dominion brought home the trophy for Vocal Group of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 11). They accepted their trophy on stage at Nashville's Music City Center.

"This is obviously a strange year," Old Dominion lead singer Matthew Ramsey said as he joined his bandmates on stage to accept the award.

Old Dominion hung onto their CMA Vocal Group of the Year title for the third year straight in 2020. The band have been scoring nominations in the category since 2016, and after Wednesday night's win, they now have three Vocal Group trophies under their belts.

"It's very humbling," Ramsey went on to say in his acceptance speech. "I look at this room full of people who moved here to do what we are doing. What an amazing gift it is to have the life we have."

The group walked into tonight's awards show also nominated for Album of the Year for their self-titled studio album, a project they also co-produced. Old Dominion debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart the week of its release. The project spawned multiple No. 1 hits, including "Make it Sweet" and "One Man Band," as well as a baffling "Meow Mix" remix that found the group putting out the entire album again, note for note, but with meows instead of discernable lyrics.

Old Dominion went up against Rascal Flatts, Lady A, Little Big Town and Midland to win the 2020 Vocal Group of the Year trophy.