Old Dominion Nab Vocal Group of the Year at 2021 CMA Awards

Old Dominion are the 2021 CMA Vocal Group of the Year, to the surprise of probably no one except for the band themselves.

The quintet were named this year's winners during Wednesday night's (Nov. 10) 2021 CMA Awards ceremony, making it their fourth win in a row for Vocal Group of the Year, a streak dating back to 2018. The band lost the first time they were nominated in the category in 2017, but have cleaned up ever since.

Old Dominion took the stage to claim their CMA hardware from presenters Zachary Levi and Kurt Warner not long after performing their single "I Was on a Boat That Day." Lead singer Matt Ramsey took the mic, clearly initially at a loss for words.

"What is happening?" Ramsey said. "I don't know. The first time was a shock. This is really a special thing to be able to stand up here another year and be rewarded for what we absolutely love to do. I hope you believe in something and chase after it and are rewarded in the way that we have been."

Old Dominion were up against Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland, Old Dominion and Zac Brown Band for the Vocal Group of the Year honor. It was their only nomination of the night, though their 2021 album Time, Tequila & Therapy could still spin off one or two more at future CMA Awards.

The Country Music Association held the 2021 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. The show, hosted for the first time by Luke Bryan, returned to the venue — its home since 2006 — after one year at Music City Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.