Brothers Osborne Are the 2021 CMA Awards Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne are once again at the top of country music's vocal duos, winning 2021's CMA Awards Vocal Duo of the Year. The pair were crowned the category's winners during Wednesday night's (Nov. 10) 2021 CMA Awards ceremony, which took place in Nashville and aired live on ABC.

Country's favorite brothers were once again ecstatic and humbled to take the stage and collect their fourth Vocal Duo of the Year award (and fifth CMA Award overall). After sharing a big hug with Keith Urban, T.J. Osborne said it "never ceases to be extremely shocking" when the pair collect the prestigious hardware.

"It's been a crazy roller coaster of a year for us in so many ways," he said. "Especially for me, emotionally. It really does feel like love wins tonight." T.J. Osborne made international headlines when he came out as gay in February 2021.

Osborne joins a small community of openly gay artists and songwriters to win a CMA Award, including Shane McAnally, Brandy Clark and Lil Nas X. Brothers Osborne most recently won CMAs Vocal Duo of the Year in 2018. Their latest album is 2020s Skeletons, which was also nominated for Album of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards.

In addition to Bros, the Vocal Duo of the Year category featured Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line and Maddie & Tae as nominees.

The Country Music Association held the 2021 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. The show, hosted for the first time by Luke Bryan, returned to the venue — its home since 2006 — after one year at Music City Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.