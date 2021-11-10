Chris Stapleton Stuns 2021 CMA Awards With Bombastic ‘Cold’

ABC

Chris Stapleton delivered a bombastic rendition of his song "Cold" at the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 10). The soulful performance came just moments after Stapleton's heartfelt track "Starting Over" won Single of the Year.

Elevated by producer and multi-instrumentalist Dave Cobb's groovy electric guitar and a soaring string section, Stapleton wowed the audience with the cut from his newest album, 2020's Starting Over.

The record won the 2021 CMA Award for Album of the Year on Wednesday night, while the album's title track earned both Song of the Year and Single of the Year honors. Stapleton also won Male Vocalist of the Year, and he was nominated for Entertainer of the Year, which went to Luke Combs. Still, Stapleton was one of the most-nominated artists at this year's awards show and the night's biggest winner.

The Country Music Association held the 2021 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. The show, hosted for the first time by Luke Bryan, returned to the venue — its home since 2006 — after one year at Music City Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

