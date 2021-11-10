Chris Young and Kane Brown Celebrate Their ‘Famous Friends’ Live at the CMA Awards

Chris Young and Kane Brown's "Famous Friends" is a No. 1 single, and the pair brought the big hit to the 2021 CMA Awards stage on Wednesday night (Nov. 10). The duo knocked it out of the park, but it's what was going on in the background that stole the show.

As the pair hit their lines, a giant video screen in the background shuffled through real high school pictures of some of Young and Brown's contemporaries. In addition to many of the hilarious pictures, the screen flashed some cheeky "superlatives" that might've gone along with each singer.

For instance — Blake Shelton was "most likely to make the mullet famous" (and yes, the picture was worth it), while Dierks Bentley was "most likely to sleep through a job interview" (he looked asleep in the picture) and Tim McGraw was "most likely to get a misspelled tattoo." Other famous high school pictures included Carrie Underwood, Ashley McBryde, Darius Rucker, Willie Nelson and many more.

As for the performers on stage? Kane Brown was "most likely to win a push-up contest" and Chris Young was "most likely to have famous friends."

"Famous Friends" comes from Young's album of the same name, released in early August. At the 2021 CMA Awards, the song earned Single of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year nominations.

The Country Music Association held the 2021 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. The show, hosted for the first time by Luke Bryan, returned to the venue — its home since 2006 — after one year at Music City Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.