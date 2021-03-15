Austin City Limits recently released a decades-spanning new DVD collection featuring some of the most iconic performances from the show, and in one of the coolest scenes, the spotlight falls on country icon Kris Kristofferson and his all-time classic song "Me and Bobby McGee."

The new 10-DVD set culls some of the standout performances from across all of the decades of the long-running program. The clip below features Kristofferson performing "Me and Bobby McGee" solo during his ACL debut in 1981, which is intercut with footage from a joint performance of the song with Sheryl Crow from 2014, as well as Willie Nelson giving his own take on the classic tune from 2016.

Austin City Limits Country highlights performances from 1974 to 2018 in chronological order over the course of 10 DVDs. The collection features 164 performances selected from across five decades of the show, spotlighting legends including Waylon Jennings, Nelson, Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, Tammy Wynette, Dolly Parton, George Jones, George Strait, Charley Pride, Glen Campbell and more, as well as modern-era artists that include Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Kacey Musgraves and Chris Stapleton.

The collection in partnership with Time Life also features a number of DVD extras, including the original pilot episode from 1974. In that episode, Nelson made his debut on Austin City Limits.

Austin City Limits Country is not available at retail, but fans can find it online. Each order includes a bonus DVD, a collector's book and free shipping.

