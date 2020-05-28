Congratulations are in order for the Cadillac Three member Neil Mason and his wife Chelsea: They're having a baby!

The drummer and his wife of almost five months announced their big news via People on Thursday (May 28). They already know they're having a girl, and she'll be arriving this summer.

"Chelsea and I are so excited to welcome our first child into the world this summer," Mason says. "We can't wait to meet her! She is already so loved by us and our families."

Mason proposed to his now-wife, a marketing director, in July of 2019. The couple wed in her hometown of New Braunfels, Texas, in early January. They're enjoying some unexpected time at home together, since Mason and his TC3 bandmates, Jaren Johnston and Kelby Ray, are off the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mason and Chelsea's new bundle of joy will be the second child among the Cadillac Three. Johnston and his wife Evyn had a son, Jude, in April of 2017.

The Cadillac Three were named Taste of Country RISERS in February as they released their new album, Country Fuzz. The group performed six songs during a live performance in front of fans at the S4 Room in East Nashville, a performance that was later streamed to Taste of Country viewers worldwide.