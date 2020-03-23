Country Music TV Shows, Movies + Documentaries to Fill Your Quarantining Time
Need something to do with all of your extra time at home while the United States, and the world, quarantine to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)? Catching up on television shows, documentaries and movies is a perfect option for during social distancing.
Of course, scrolling through the countless titles on each popular streaming service could keep you occupied for days before you even make a decision and press play -- so, The Boot did the legwork for you. If you're a country music fan looking for a country-themed program, we've got you covered.
For example, if you're a fan of Dolly Parton (and who isn't?!), she has an eight-part series on Netflix perfect for binge-watching. If you've never seen the beloved TV drama Nashville, now's your chance ... as long as you have a Hulu account.
Other highlights of the country music-related streaming options include material involving Taylor Swift, Linda Ronstadt and Johnny Cash. Read on for some recommendations to keep yourself occupied.
More of a Podcast Person? Try These Options