Here Are the Most-Played Americana Songs of 2020

Jason Isbell and his band the 400 Unit earned two of the Top 10 most-played songs on Americana radio in 2020. The singer-songwriter's "Dreamsicle" and "Be Afraid," both from his May release Reunions, are two of the Top 3 Americana radio songs of the year, in fact.

Isbell's two tracks sit at No. 3 and No. 2, respectively, on the list of most-played Americana songs of 2020. Only Nathaniel Rateliff's "And It's Still Alright" -- the title track of his most recent solo album -- tops them.

Elsewhere on the chart, fans will find Katie Pruitt and Marcus King, two newcomers, and Lucinda Williams and the Jayhawks, both legends in their own right. Songs from Margo Price, the Lone Bellow and Kathleen Edwards round out the Top 10:

These Top 10 most-played Americana songs of 2020 come from the Americana Radio Airplay Singles Chart, which calculates its year-end chart with data from Dec. 18, 2019, through Dec. 16, 2020. A full rundown is available via the Americana Music Association.