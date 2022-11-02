Molly Tuttle's career may still be in its earlier stages, but that doesn't mean that the 29-year-old multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter hasn't already made a lasting mark on the bluegrass world.

In 2017, Tuttle made history: she became the first woman to receive the International Bluegrass Music Association's Guitar Player of the Year award. She was awarded the honor once again the following year.

Tuttle's prowess on the guitar and mean flat-picking skills come from a lifetime of practice that began when she was a child. She came to love bluegrass music through her father and grandfather, both talented multi-instrumentalists in their own right.

This year, Tuttle released her first bonafide bluegrass album, Crooked Tree, with her band, the Golden Highway. The album gained critical acclaim and further solidified Tuttle's status as one of the most exciting bluegrass acts to follow today.

Crooked Tree gave us some of Tuttle's best songs, yet her earlier work is not to be eclipsed. Tuttle has been releasing music since 2017, and each stage of her career has offered something new to listeners.

Take a listen to these 10 essential songs from Molly Tuttle's impressive musical career.