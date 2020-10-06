Mitch Rossell enlisted the members of Music Travel Love for a very special acoustic rendition of his latest song, "Then Again." Press play above to watch.

Rossell wrote "Then Again" with legendary Nashville songwriter Gary Burr. The track finds him reflecting on how he's better off without a woman who was trying to tie him down at a time in his life when that wasn't what he needed: "But then again / Her touch is like a Southern breeze on a summer night / It cools the air and dances on your skin / Yeah, then again / She has a heart that shines like gold right through the dark / And guides you home no matter where you've been / I start thinking I'm fine, and then that's when / I'm right back thinkin' 'bout then again," he sings in the wistful chorus.

Bob and Clint Moffatt join Rossell to provide gorgeous, shimmering vocal harmonies in an acoustic rendition that lifts the song even higher, calling to mind classic acoustic harmony groups including the Eagles, Firefall and CSNY. The simple, yet effective new video features the three men singing the song old-school, clustered around a single mic in the round, interspersed with additional footage of them behind the scenes in the studio.

"When Gary Burr and I wrote "Then Again," I knew it was special. We played it for my publisher and they flipped, so we decided to cut it and it just came alive even more," Rossell shares. "I’ve been a huge fan of Music Travel Love for a long time and always wanted to collaborate with them. This song just seemed like the perfect fit and they absolutely killed it!"

The Moffatt twins joined their brothers Scott and Dave in the Canadian pop, rock and country group the Moffatts, and have most recently been performing under the name Music Travel Love as a duo. Rossell, meanwhile, scored a No. 1 hit as a songwriter when Garth Brooks took his song "Ask Me How I Know" to the top of Billboard's Country Airplay chart in 2017. In addition to his own solo music, he has also written Brooks' other two most recent singles; a duet with Blake Shelton titled "Dive Bar" and Brooks' new song, "That's What Cowboys Do." Rossell also toured alongside Brooks on his 2016 tour.

The acoustic version of "Then Again" featuring Music Travel Love is available for streaming and download across a wide variety of digital music providers.

