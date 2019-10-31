Story Behind the Song: Miranda Lambert (Feat. Maren Morris), ‘Way Too Pretty for Prison’

Miranda Lambert's duet with Maren Morris, "Way Too Pretty for Prison," was inspired by a "wine night" with Little Big Town member Karen Fairchild before Lambert and LBT launched a co-headlining tour in 2018. However, it wasn't until the following day, during a writing session with the Love Junkies (Lori McKenna, Liz Rose and Hillary Lindsay) that Lambert realized what a great song title she had.

Below, Lambert explains more about how the track came together -- and about Morris' first reaction to the idea of teaming up for the duet.

[Karen Fairchild] came over to talk about the tour. We were gonna have 17 people onstage, because [my set] alone has a 10-piece band. So with their band and our band all together onstage, we were trying to figure out how we were gonna navigate that.

So we had wine. Everything's better when you talk about it over Tito's and wine. We had a great night, and really got some setlist ideas done and production ideas done, and then we just had girl time. She was about to leave the house, and she lives literally right around the corner, but I was like, "Well, you've had wine, so I'd rather you not leave."

When I told her to come over, I was wearing yoga pants. We were gonna do, like, a casual hang! But she shows up in Gucci boots, of course. So I told her, "You can't leave right after you've been drinking. I know you live right down the street, but it's not worth it ... In them Gucci boots, you're way too pretty for prison."

The next day I went to write with the Love Junkies, and I guess Karen had been over there that morning. They said, "Well, we heard we probably have a song title already." I was like, "What song title?" They were like, "Karen was here earlier and said you told her last night that she was too pretty for prison."

And I go, "That's a damn good song title! Go me!" So we started writing this song. We were sitting on the floor at Liz [Rose]'s house, and I was like, "Man, this is a duet. This is a Maren duet."

I texted Maren right then and I was like, "I have a duet about killing somebody. You in?" And she goes, "Duh."