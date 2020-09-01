Miranda Lambert Is Now the Most-Nominated Female Artist Ever at the CMA Awards

When the 2020 CMA Awards nominees list was revealed on Tuesday (Sept. 1), Miranda Lambert cleaned up. She received seven nominations in total, the most of any artist this year.

But in addition to her 2020 nods, Lambert has a cumulative CMA Awards record to celebrate, too: She has now accumulated a total of 55 nominations over the course of her career, making her the most-nominated female artist in CMA Awards history.

The record Lambert broke was previously held by Reba McEntire, who boasts an impressive 51 career CMA Awards nominations. By contrast, Garth Brooks -- who holds the record for CMA Entertainer of the Year wins at seven trophies -- has only been nominated for 36 CMA Awards in total. The all-time record for most nominations, however is held by George Strait, who has received 89 nods throughout his career.

Her CMAs record makes Lambert a country music double threat, as she also holds the title of most-awarded artist at the ACM Awards, with 32 trophies to her name.

Over the years, Lambert has won 13 CMA Awards trophies. In 2020, she's nominated in many categories in which she's won in years past: Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year. In fact, she holds the record for most wins in the Female Vocalist category, with seven victories.

There is one category that Lambert is nominated in this year but has never won before: Entertainer of the Year, the most coveted trophy of the night. It's her fourth career nomination in the category.

In another milestone event, Carrie Underwood is nominated for Entertainer of the Year alongside Lambert. It's the first time two solo female acts have been nominated for the category in the same year since 1979.

The 2020 CMA Awards are slated to air live on ABC at 8PM ET on Nov. 11. More information about performers, presenters and who will host the awards show is to be announced.