Miranda Lambert appeared on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (June 8), bringing with her a spirited performance of her song, "Actin' Up," from her Palomino album.

Airing the same night as her appearance at the TIME100 Gala, Lambert took the the stage in an Aubrey Hyde x Fort Lonesome shirt and skirt combo, complete with sparkly horses and other Western-themed imagery, and Idyllwind cowboy boots.

After being introduced by Fallon, the country star and her band dove into the spunky, smoldering song. Hear her voice soar on the chorus as she sings the free-spirited lyrics about seeing the world from her "painted palomino."

The chorus not only references Lambert's album title, but it also contains the name of her upcoming Las Vegas residency, Velvet Rodeo.

"I want a sunset ride, a velvet rodeo / A Colorado high, a California glow / I want to see the desert from a painted palomino / Senorita need to have a little fun / I'm actin' up," she sings.

The song only got bigger as the performance continued, leading up to a hard-rocking guitar solo before the bridge and the energetic final chorus.

The ACM Entertainer of the Year also performed "Actin' Up" and "Tin Man" at the TIME100 Gala on Wednesday night (June 8), during which she was honored as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2022. Her performance during the gala will be broadcast in a special television event, TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People, on Sunday (June 12) at 8PM ET on ABC.

Lambert also wraps the Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town this weekend, with shows in New York and New Jersey.

