Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs Recruit Margo Price for ‘State of Mind’ [LISTEN]

In March, Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs released their sophomore album, External Combustion. The lead single from the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' guitarist and co-founder is a collaboration with Margo Price titled “State of Mind.” Campbell’s vocals recall those of Petty’s here, and Price says she knew immediately that the track was meant to pay homage to Petty's life. She sings the second verse and contributes harmonies throughout.

“The first time I heard ‘State of Mind’ was in the studio when I was about to sing on it,” Price said in a statement. “The words were so perfect and I knew right away who the song was about. No one said a thing as we listened and I sat there with tears running down my face. I’ve been listening to the Heartbreakers my whole life and Mike is my hero. I’m honored to get to work with him and call him my friend.”

“State of Mind” fits comfortably under the Americana umbrella, as does “In This Lifetime.” The record is an eclectic mix of driving Southern-infused rock and blues. Other times, the band slips into a Western swing, like on “Brigitte Bardot.” The album also features a collaboration with Ian Hunter of Mott the Hoople titled “Dirty Job.”

Check out the Price duet, “State of Mind.”

Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs are currently out on the road in support of External Combustion. They'll join Chris Stapleton for a run of shows across the U.S. that will run through June and July. You can find a full list of the band's upcoming tour stops at their official website.