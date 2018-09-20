Garth Brooks Wrote a Song for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Competitor Michael Ketterer [WATCH]

Simon Cowell challenged Garth Brooks to write a song for America's Got Talent finalist Michael Ketterer, and the country superstar came through for the show's season finale. On Wednesday night (Sept. 19), Ketterer performed the Brooks-penned "The Courage to Love;" readers can press play above to watch the performance.

Brooks responded to Cowell's challenge in a call-out to Ketterer on his Facebook Live show Inside Studio G. That also where the country legend talked about the song with Ketterer, and invited him to perform it at Brooks' sold-out performance at Notre Dame Stadium in October.

"I just tried to write a real lyric from a guy talking from his heart," Brooks told Ketterer of the tune. "So I gotta tell you, I am excited and flattered that you're gonna perform it, and I'll be hanging on every word."

Ketterer's dream of a collaboration with Brooks is realized in "The Courage to Love," which he delivered to a live audience during America's Got Talent's season finale. His emotional performance was received well by the audience and the AGT judges, including a choked-up Cowell, who said that Brooks had come through in a major way.

"Garth, if you're watching, I cannot tell you how much I love you for what you just did for this man ..." Cowell said. "You are a gentleman and a star, and, Michael, you are amazing."

Ketterer came in fifth place during his run on America's Got Talent. Magician Shin Lim was crowned the winner.

Garth Brooks' Best Live Shots