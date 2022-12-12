Tanya Tucker, Maren Morris, Miko Marks + More to Perform at MerleFest 2023

Tanya Tucker, Maren Morris, Miko Marks and Marcus King are among the top-tier acts set to perform at MerleFest 2023.

The festival, which will be held April 27-30 in Wilkesboro, N.C., recently announced a new wave of artists added to their impressive lineup, including legendary rock band Little Feat, Tommy Prine, Dom Flemons, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Alison Brown, Andy Cohen, Anna Lynch, Bee Taylor, Brothers Comatose, Chris Jones & the Night Drivers, Cole Chaney, Compton & Newberry, I Draw Slow, Lightnin' Wells, The Local Honeys, Nigel Wearne, Stillhouse Junkies, Taylor Rae, Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive, Todd Albright, Yasmin Williams and The Youngers.

The new additions join a lineup that already featured The Avett Brothers, Black Opry Revue, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Peter Rowan, Andy May, Banknotes, Carol Rifkin, Charles Welch, Donna the Buffalo, Jack Lawrence, Jeff Little Trio, Jim Lauderdale, Joe Smothers, Kruger Brothers, Laura Boosinger, The Local Boys, Mark Bumgarner, Mitch Greenhill & Mitch's Kitchen, Pete & Joan Wernick, Presley Barker, Roy Book Binder, Scythian, T. Michael Coleman, The InterACTive Theater of Jef, The Waybacks, Tony Williamson and Wayne Henderson.

This year's festival will celebrate the 100th birthday of Doc Watson and the 35th anniversary of MerleFest. To mark the occasions, the four-day event will feature unique collaborations and celebrate the festival's history.

Tickets for MerleFest 2023 are currently on sale and available now at the festival's official website.