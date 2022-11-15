Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Acoustic Tour

Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer will embark on a very special co-headlining tour this May.

The two country talents are teaming up for nine acoustic performances, beginning with a stop at Washington D.C.'s Kennedy Center as a part of their ongoing Millennium Stage Series. The pair will stop at cities across the U.S., including Boston, NYC and Philadelphia before wrapping up with a set at Eddie's Attic in Atlanta.

The co-headlining trek follows Marks and Palmer's appearances at the Grand Ole Opry and AmericanaFest earlier this year, where they performed their yet-to-be-released collaboration "I'm Still Here" to multiple standing ovations.

Both immensely talented artists in their own right, Palmer and Marks have forged a strong friendship since debuting on the country scene in the early 2000s. Palmer, host of Apple Music's Color Me Country with Rissi Palmer, has been a vocal supporter of Marks, who returned to country music after a 13-year hiatus with the release of her acclaimed 2021 record Our Country.

"Working with Rissi on tour is definitely one of the highlights of my journey in music," Marks says. "I have always loved her music and now I get to be on tour with her. We have grown to be close friends over the years and this moment has been a long time coming."

"Miko has been an inspiration and a friend for a long time. Her talent is second to none and it's an honor to be sharing a stage with her," Palmer notes. "The audience can expect a lot of laughter, a lot of good, new music, stories, and a great show."

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Nov. 18, and can be purchased via Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer's official websites.

Miko Marks + Rissi Palmer's 2023 Co-Headlining Acoustic Tour Dates:

May 3 — Washington, D.C. @ Kennedy Center's - Millennium Stage Series

May 4 — Old Saybrook, Conn. @ The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Center

May 5 — Brownfield, Maine @ Stone Mountain Arts Center

May 6 — Boston, Mass. @ City Winery Haymarket

May 7 — New York, N.Y. @ City Winery - The Loft

May 10 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ World Cafe Live

May 11 — Durham, N.C. @ The Pinhook

May 13 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Eddie’s Attic