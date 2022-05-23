Essential Tracks: Miko Marks on the Songs That Define Her Career

Born in Flint, Mich., acclaimed singer-songwriter Miko Marks is an expert at persevering. She's faced a range of struggles and challenges in her lifetime, from severe pollution poisoning the water in her hometown to systemic racism within the music industry. Marks channels all that she's felt and learned from those experiences into her music, unafraid to speak up and create art on her own terms.

After taking a 13 year break from music from 2007-2020, Marks has returned with a powerful message of love, unity and self discovery that has left her more determined than ever to make a name for herself by doing what she loves. After releasing both Our Country and Race Records in 2021 via Redtone Records, Marks readying a new batch of music that's expected to be released this fall.

She recently released the first single from her upcoming project, “Feel Like Going Home,” an incredibly personal tune that touches on her journey back to music after over a decade away, in pursuit of her life’s purpose.

“The song is talking about how I’m the wanderer and I no longer feel like I have to roam around searching for my place in music and the world,” Marks told The Boot during an interview last month. “I’ve also settled into a sound that’s more authentic to who I am, so that song isn’t just about my return to the music industry, but a return to my roots as well.”

Get to know more about the California-based talent as she tells us, in her own words, about the songs that have become an essential part of her story as an artist. These are Miko Marks' Essential Tracks: