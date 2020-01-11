Martina McBride's mother, Jeanne Schiff, has died following emergency heart surgery. The country singer shared the news on Friday (Jan. 10), after asking for prayers for her mother late Thursday night (Jan. 9).

"She was a complex and amazing woman. Strong. Chic. No-nonsense. Hilarious. Witty. She had the prettiest hair and skin and hands ... I loved her hands. She took good care of us. Loved to tell stories," McBride shares of her mother in a lengthy, loving Facebook post. "Our house was always the house where all the aunts, uncles, and cousins gathered, and she was really the reason for that. She made her 4 kids self sufficient, told us to go outside and play, gave us chores to do and taught us how to work. She wasn’t one to smother you with affection, help you with your homework, or attend every ballgame, but we always knew she was there for us.

"As we all got older we had many conversations about life, faith, makeup and skincare, the importance of beauty sleep and taking care of yourself. She’d start every phone call or message with 'Martina. This is your mother.' She loved to laugh and to tell stories to get a laugh," McBride adds. "And even tough she told me in the hospital that she wasn’t 'an enthusiastic cook' she made the best fried chicken I’ve ever tasted."

On Facebook, McBride says she, her father and her siblings, "and a fantastic and caring team of doctors who went above and beyond to try and get her to a place where her heart would sustain her" were with her mother all week at the hospital in Kansas at which Schiff had her emergency heart surgery. "During that week I held her hand, rubbed her shoulders, stroked her face, told her I loved her and she told me she loved me," McBride shares.

"Even though I wish it had ended differently I wouldn’t have traded that time with her for anything," McBride concludes. "So now we try and move forward without our matriarch. And somehow, in time, we will. Because she taught us how to be strong. I love you Mom."

McBride first shared the news of her mom's surgery on Thursday night on Twitter. "She's a fighter and one of the strongest women I know but she could use your prayers please. Thank you," McBride wrote at the time. Fans and friends responded to the singer's post with an outpouring of love and support, offering up their prayers and well wishes; among the replies were messages from two songwriters who have worked with McBride on some of her most enduring hits: Matraca Berg, who co-wrote "Wild Angels," and Gretchen Peters, who wrote "Independence Day."

McBride has said that while she was growing up, her parents were two integral components of her musical beginnings. The family lived in Sharon, Kan., where her mom and dad, Jeanne and Daryl Schiff, owned a dairy farm. McBride's dad was a huge country fan who also played in his own country-rock band, the Schiffters, which McBride joined when she was six years old.

McBride's mom didn't stay on the sidelines, either: She worked the soundboard. Together, the group played local events, and McBride remained part of the Schiffters until she graduated high school and moved on to bigger audiences -- much bigger, in fact. Friday (Jan. 10) marked the 22-year anniversary of McBride's second single, "A Broken Wing," going No. 1 at country radio.