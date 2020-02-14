Maren Morris Teaches Practice and Patience in New ‘Sesame Street’ Song, ‘Oops! Whoops! Wait, Ah Hah!’ [WATCH]

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of iconic children's television show Sesame Street, Maren Morris stopped by to hang out with Cookie Monster, Big Bird and all the rest of the gang. Ahead of the show's Feb. 15 episode, Morris is sharing a sneak peek into one of the songs she performed during her time on the Street.

Per CMT, the tune -- called "Oops! Whoops! Wait, A Ha!" -- is a message of advice to anyone who's trying to learn a new skill. Composed by the show's writers, the song encourages beginners to keep practicing at whatever it is they want to master.

"Whether you're trying to shoot hoops, Or do some loop-di-loops / Or learning how to play / Remember each slip is just part of the trip / To shouting out 'hooray'" Morris reasons in the song's lyrics.

Meanwhile, the characters of Sesame Street take turns showing off their special skills -- and the hard work and patience it took to become an expert in those skills. Cookie Monster burns his first batch of cookies, it takes Big Bird a couple tries to shoot a basketball through the hoop and Rosita has to log some hours of practice with her trumpet before she can make beautiful music.

In December of 2019, Morris shared some behind-the-scenes outtakes of her appearance on Sesame Street, including some adorable video footage of herself and the entire cast of the show singing "Happy Birthday" to her husband, fellow artist Ryan Hurd.

Morris isn't the only country star who has been getting into the Sesame Street spirit: Thomas Rhett shared a collaboration with Elmo, Big Bird and the rest of the gang called "This is My Street" in early 2019. Like Morris, Rhett brought his spouse along for his trip to Sesame Street. Rhett's wife, Lauren Akins, shared several pictures of the couple and their daughters enjoying the behind-the-scenes fun.