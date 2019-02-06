Thomas Rhett Helps ‘Sesame Street’ Celebrate 50th Anniversary With New Song [WATCH]

Thomas Rhett's country career has taken him to a lot of places and helped him create a lot of memories, but the singer says there's one special place that he's never had a chance to visit until now. That's Sesame Street, and in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the hit children's TV show, Rhett has teamed up with Elmo, Big Bird and the rest of the gang for a song. Press play above to listen!

"I've been a lot of places, but there's one place that I couldn't wait to see. Can you guess what it is?" Rhett asks Elmo in the beginning of the video.

"Umm ... Is it Sesame Street?!" Elmo replies excitedly, before the music kicks off and Rhett strolls down the street, visiting every favorite stop and character along the way. We see the country star strumming his guitar on the iconic stoop with the ABCs, bringing Cookie Monster a plate of chocolate chip cookies and sharing a dance party with Big Bird and the rest of the show's lovable characters.

Back in December when he filmed the special visit, Rhett shared a few adorable snapshots of the experience on Instagram. His two young daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, also got a chance to join in the fun.

Rhett's wife, Lauren Akins, added in a post that the visit was a dream come true for the girls. "Oh. My. Word. It's the BEST. Day. Ever. -- Willa Gray," Akins wrote. "And she keeps calling Abby her 'best friend.' Talk about a childhood dream come true! We got to go to Sesame Street!!"

Thomas Rhett's Best Live Shots