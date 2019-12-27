Maren Morris’ ‘Sesame Street’ Episode Airs This Weekend, and Ryan Hurd Will Make an Appearance

In early November of 2018, Maren Morris filmed a special guest episode of Sesame Street as part of the beloved children's TV series' 50th anniversary season. At the time, Morris shared plenty of behind-the-scenes outtakes on social media, as did her husband, fellow artist and Sesame Street superfan, Ryan Hurd. The episode was filmed on Hurd's birthday.

Ahead of the episode's debut on Saturday (Dec. 28), Morris shared a couple of memories of their experiencing filming it, including a video of herself singing "Happy Birthday" to Hurd alongside the full cast of Sesame Street. Press play above to watch!

"I can't wait for you to finally see my Sesame Street episode. We filmed it on Ryan's birthday and we cannot wait to someday show our little one it," Morris wrote alongside her Instagram post.

Since filming the episode, Hurd and Morris have begun preparing to welcome their first child. Morris announced her pregnancy in late October, revealing that the couple is expecting a baby boy. According to a Tweet from Hurd, the new addition to the family is due in March.

Morris isn't the only country star who has been getting into the Sesame Street spirit of late: Thomas Rhett shared a collaboration with Elmo, Big Bird and the rest of the gang called "This is My Street" in early 2019. Like Morris, Rhett brought his spouse along for his trip to Sesame Street. Rhett's wife, Lauren Akins, shared several pictures of the couple and their daughters enjoying the behind-the-scenes fun.

Morris' episode of Sesame Street airs at 9AM ET on Dec. 28 on HBO. The show's 50th anniversary season premiered in November.