Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd took the stage together at the CMT Music Awards on Monday (April 11) to perform "I Can’t Love You Anymore" from Morris' new album, Humble Quest. Hurd — Morris' husband and labelmate — provides vocals on the recorded track, as he does on other tracks on her album, so he joined her to sing it live, as well.

Of course, this isn’t the first time fans have seen the husband and wife team up onstage together — they've performed their duet, “Chasing After You,” multiple times together, including on the 2021 ACM Awards.

With Hurd and Morris being married and having worked together already, it begs the question: Would they ever record an album of duets? Hurd tells Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul that they have loosely talked about the prospects of creating a project together.

"She brought it up the other day," Hurd dishes to ToCN in a new interview. "We were listening to the radio, and she was like, 'If we ever did a record together, I'd want this guy to produce it' ... So, it was the first time that she ever brought it up."

Hurd says that he has ideas of releasing a project and then embarking on small tour, where they could perform each night together.

"I think it'd be fun. I think people would enjoy that," he says. "We've talked about the idea of it. I don't think there's any solid plans yet to do something like that, but hey, I guess it would count toward both of our record deals to do an album together, so we might as well."

While Morris and Hurd don't have any concrete plans to release a duets album just yet, the singer-songwriter says that if they did decide to record a project together, they'd have enough new material to have it out very soon.

"We could record an album tomorrow and have it out in two weeks," Hurd says. "We've written so many songs together over the years and so many great ones that no one's ever heard that, at least, I love. It wouldn't be hard to put something together."

Hurd and Paul also chatted about the sweet moment during the couple's CMT Music Awards performance that almost caused Morris to miss her next line in the song. After Morris sang the lyrics, "You like me even when I've been a bitch," Hurd said something to her off microphone. The next day, she clarified in a tweet that Hurd told her, "You're not a bitch, baby."

Hurd and Morris' "Chasing After You" reached the No. 2 spot on the Country Airplay charts, and it was nominated for trophies at the CMA Awards, CMT Awards and the Grammys.

Morris' new single, "Circles Around This Town," is currently making its way up the charts, and Hurd released a new song called "Pass It On" in February.

