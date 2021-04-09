Maren Morris was born and raised in Texas but she quickly found a place in Nashville as one of country music's brightest stars. Though she's a prolific writer whose songs have been recorded by Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson and more, Morris' raw performing talent has continued to propelled her into the spotlight.

Morris signed with Columbia in September 2015; her debut single "My Church" was so popular, it was certified gold by the RIAA. Her debut record, Hero, dropped on June 3, 2016, garnering Morris four Grammy Awards nods -- including one win for Best Country Solo Performance. In 2019, she released her sophomore album, Girl.

In addition to her music's success, Morris has racked up invaluable touring experience opening for Keith Urban, Sam Hunt and pop star (and former One Direction member) Niall Horan. Her confidence translates in her performances: She steps up to the plate and wows audiences whether she's playing an acoustic set in an intimate setting or a massive awards show.

