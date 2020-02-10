Country singer Luke Combs has added a powerful new song to his live shows. Currently out on his national headlining tour, the 29-year-old has began sharing with fans a new song called "Without You." Press play above to see live footage of the new tune.

The new song is an ode to all those who sacrificed something in order to be a part of Combs' own journey to success. In the heartfelt track, he honors his mother, father, fiancee and fans by sharing his gratitude for their sacrifices.

"When I'm up here on this stage, the spotlight's on my face, but I see you," Combs sings in the song's chorus. "It's me strummin' this Gibson, it's me they love to give the credit to, but me don't mean a thing without you."

Although he's only recently added the track to his nightly set lists, the then-untitled song first began popping up at some of Combs' smaller, more intimate performances last year.

2020 is set to be a busy year for the country singer, who just performed as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Feb. 1. He was also nominated for Best Duo / Group Performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards for his version of "Brand New Man" with Brooks & Dunn.

In addition to those high profile appearances, Combs recently released a new duet with Eric Church -- his longtime musical hero -- to country radio. The song, called "Does to Me," pays homage to the moments in his life that might not win him awards or fame, but mean a lot to him personally.

Fans can continue to watch Combs' What You See Is What You Get Tour, featuring opening acts Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker, through September.