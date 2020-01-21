Luke Combs to Perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Luke Combs is booked for an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live. The country star will be the musical guest on the sketch comedy television show's Feb. 1 episode.

Combs will perform two songs during his SNL appearance, which will be his debut on the long-running show. NFL player JJ Watt is the episode's special guest host.

Combs' Saturday Night Live performance spot is just the latest in a long list of milestone moments for the country superstar on the rise since the release of his debut album, This One's for You, in 2017. In late 2019, Combs' sophomore disc, What You See Is What You Get, debuted at No. 1 on both the country charts and the all-genre charts. His most recent single, "Even Though I'm Leaving," is his seventh consecutive chart-topping single and spent three weeks in the top spot.

The 2019 CMA Male Vocalist of the Year, Combs was also inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2019, and earned New Male Artist of the Year at 2019's ACM Awards. He was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2019 Grammy Awards, and is up for Best Duo / Group Performance, for his version of "Brand New Man" with Brooks & Dunn, at the 2020 Grammys.

One week after his SNL debut, Combs will launch his 2020 What You See Is What You Get Tour. The trek will feature Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker as Combs' special guests.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC at 11:35PM ET. Taylor Swift, Margo Price, Chris Stapleton and more country stars have been musical guests on the show throughout its 40-plus years on the air.