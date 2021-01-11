As the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States continues to grow, it's not surprising that celebrities are among those contracting the virus. One of the latest in the country world to do so is Luke Combs' wife, Nicole Hocking, who revealed her tough battle on her Instagram stories on Saturday (Jan. 9).

“I wish I was like those people that just lost their smell or taste or just didn’t even know they had it I guess, but no, I’ve had all the symptoms, except for a fever,” she says. “It’s beat me up."

Thankfully, Hocking says she's doing better now: "It’s brutal, but, you know, I am on the up and coming, and I am feeling great these last two or three days, and hopefully, I test negative soon," she adds.

Hocking didn't say if Combs has fallen ill with the virus himself, nor did she give any details about the couple's quarantining strategies. Hocking had most recently posted on Instagram on Christmas Day (Dec. 25), sharing a lively montage of photos of the couple, looking perfectly healthy, dressed in "ugly holiday sweater" knitwear and posing with their pet dog, cat and chicken.

Combs and Hocking got married in August, inviting a small group of family to their home in Florida for a pandemic-friendly wedding. The newlyweds first started dating in 2016, when Combs was a rising musician without any fame to entice his love interest. ("I didn't have anything when we met," he previously told People.)

Combs employed his musical talents not only to pave his way to eventual country stardom, but also to win Hocking over, particularly with the song "Beautiful Crazy," which he wrote for her. He proposed to her in 2018.