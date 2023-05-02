In a recent round of Q&A on her Instagram, Luke Combs' wife Nicole replied to one fan who asked about nursery plans for their soon-to-be second child, explaining that the new baby will eventually share a room with their nine-month-old son, Tex.

That's in part because the couple live in a two-bedroom house, meaning that Combs and his wife share one bedroom, and Tex — plus his baby brother, after the youngest child is ready to leave his parents' room — sleeps in the other.

Yep, you read that right: The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year owns a two-bedroom home. While some country stars might spring for decadent mansions with rooms to spare, Combs and his wife are — for now, at least — raising their family in a fairly average-sized house. That shouldn't be a huge surprise, since Combs' brand is built on his every-man image and his commitment to staying true to his roots, but fans were still a little surprised to hear that the couple live in a two-bedroom.

Nicole even rolled her eyes at one user who commented to express their surprise, and said that living below their means in a moderately-sized home seemed "so basic."

"We're basic AF," Nicole jokes, posting a dramatically filtered selfie with enormous eyes and an exaggerated, frog-like mouth.

But their current living situation won't last forever. In her Q&A, Nicole also explains that the family is planning to move in a few years, which is why she's not planning to make the kids' room "too fancy." In the meantime, there are definite advantages to her two boys sleeping in the same bedroom.

"I shared a room with my sister growing up and low-key loved it," the singer's wife points out.

Elsewhere in her Instagram Q&A, Nicole admits that she and Combs are having "the hardest time" landing on a name for their second baby boy, who is due in September.

"I like one-syllable names bc I think they're powerful, but every name we like (2 lol) we know someone or someone's child named that already," she continues. "I normally don't care about that, but when it's a close friend it's kind of odd."

She also answered a question about longterm family planning, saying that she and Combs aren't quite sure how many kids they'll have in total, but they do have a number that they've decided is their maximum.

"I would like a small army, but we decided on 4 max. But we also may stop at 2. Who knows," she replies.

It's not the first time the Combs' have made headlines for their down-to-earth family life: Some fans have been surprised to hear that, unlike many other celebrities, they don't employ a nanny.