It's been mere weeks since Luke Combs and his wife Nicole Hocking Combs became parents for the first time, and as parents know, there's little time for anything when that bundle of joy arrives. However, Nicole took a moment to jump on social media to share an update the world on Baby Tex.

"I've been super MIA lately just trying to figure life out. It's pretty crazy how quick your priorities change once you have a child," she writes on her Instagram Stories with a laughing emoji. "The animals have adjusted perfectly, besides the fact that they want all his toys and things to themselves lol."

"We can't thank you enough for all your well wishes & congratulations! It's been a whirlwind but we are surviving, and bb Tex is thriving," she adds.

She kindly shared a photo, as well — although we can't see Tex's face, we can see that he has a full head of chocolate brown hair. While he's being cradled in someone's loving hands, the family's cat, Wix, stands nearby with a look on her face that says "don't you dare come near this baby."

"Wix is the super protective big sis," Nicole writes next to the furry security guard.

The Combs — who wed in August 2020 — became a family of three on Sunday, June 19, which was Father's Day this year. The new parents shared the news days later on Instagram, each posting the same family photo taken in Tex's nursery.

The "Doin' This" singer has made it clear that he wants to be around for his son as much as possible and for as long as possible.

"I don’t want to be a dad that’s not around or the dad that you see on TV and go, ‘Oh, that is my dad and that is where he is today, I guess,’" he shared in February. "Family is important to me. I’d like to be the guy throwing the football to them.”

In order to be around for Tex, Combs is committed to taking care of himself. In an interview with Apple Music, he opened up about his weight struggles and how it has been hard for him to slim down in the past.

"Not that I don't pig out, because I do pig out," he confesses, "I'm not trying to say it's not my fault because it is in a lot of ways. But also, I got to this point where I'm like, 'Man, I'd really love to trim down,' and it's so hard for me to do that."

Adds the star: "Now this having a kid thing has really messed my head up on this thing in the best way. I want to be around."