Watch Luke Combs Cover ‘Man of Constant Sorrow’ on 2020 What You See Is What You Get Tour

Luke Combs put his own spin on the legendary folk song, "Man of Constant Sorrow," during a recent tour stop. Press play above to see footage from the performance.

During his Feb. 8 show at Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Ill., Combs circled around a microphone with his bandmates for a stripped-down version of the classic track. With acoustic guitars, a mandolin and plenty of soulful harmonies, Combs and his band supply a twangy, impressive take on the beloved tune.

Although "Man of Constant Sorrow" earned a new level of fame from Dan Tyminski's version, which was included in the 2000 hit film O Brother, Where Art Thou?, the song's origins date back to the early 1900s. Over the years, multiple renditions of the song have been recorded by Waylon Jennings, Bob Dylan, the Stanley Brothers, Joan Baez, Roscoe Holcomb and more.

Combs is currently out on his headlining What You See Is What You Get Tour, featuring support from Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker, a run set to last through September. During this trek, Combs has been switching up the set lists, even giving fans a preview of some of his new music. He recently debuted the song "Without You," a heartfelt track dedicated to his family, friends and fiancee.

Meanwhile, Combs' new single, "Does to Me" -- a duet with his longtime musical hero Eric Church -- is currently climbing the country radio charts.