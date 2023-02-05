Luke Combs Delivers Simple + Pure Emotion With 2023 Grammys Performance

Luke Combs appeared on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) to perform a powerful rendition of his song, "Going, Going, Gone." The performance was his first-ever Grammy performance.

Combs began the song with just an acoustic guitar, something he admitted made him nervous. Prior to the show, he revealed that he spent extra time practicing the first verse, fully aware that the audience watching would be larger and more dynamic than any he's ever stood in front of.

As he drove through the first chorus, Combs — the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year — was joined by his band a small orchestra. It was a standard country performance after that. After a night of massive medleys and stunning moments, this moment was muted by comparison.

Combs came into the 2023 Grammy Awards as one of the most-nominated country singers, with three total. He was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Outrunnin' Your Memory" with Miranda Lambert, Best Country Song for "Doin' This" and Best Country Album for his 2022 project, Growin' Up.

Combs has a busy year ahead with the release of his fourth studio album, Gettin' Old, and a massive world tour beginning March 25 in Arlington, Texas. The album serves as a follow up to his Growin' Up Album, and it will be released on March 24. Upon announcing the project, the star said the album is about "coming of age, loving where life is now but at the same time missing how it used to be."

The 65th Grammy Awards aired live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5 on CBS. The show also featured performances from Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton and Kacey Musgraves, who honored the late Loretta Lynn with a tribute.

Pictures: Luke Combs Performs at the 2023 Grammy Awards Luke Combs performed his song "Going, Going, Gone" at the 2023 Grammy Awards.