Luke Bryan Loves Collaborating With Other Artists

Luke Bryan has sung with some of music's biggest stars: "The Only Way I Know" with Jason Aldean and Eric Church, "This Is How We Roll" with Florida Georgia Line, "Home Alone Tonight" with Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and his buzz-worthy CMT Crossroads collaboration with Jason Derulo. For Bryan, getting to sing with his peers is one of the best parts of his job.

"I wouldn’t say I’ve ever not loved the collaboration process with any artist," Bryan shared with The Boot and other reporters at a recent media event. "But when you’re able to connect with somebody like Jason [Derulo] -- and me and Lionel Richie connected [in Las Vegas] -- these are people that I have just so much respect for, as people, because they’ve got good hearts. You can tell they’re just good people by the way they talk to all the people that work for them."

The "Fast" singer admits he especially likes collaborating with artists of other genres, because he learns things he might not learn from his fellow country artists.

"You learn when you collaborate with artists of other genres, you learn little things, and you take it and apply it into your world. It’s a big-time learning experience for me," Bryan explains. He adds, jokingly, "I’d say I learned that I’m not cool whenever I’m around [them]. They’re just cool, and I’m like, ‘How do I do that?’"

Bryan is currently working on a new album, while continuing his Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day Tour. A list of all of his upcoming shows is available on his website.

