The quaint former home of country star Loretta Lynn has hit the market. Located just outside of Nashville in Madison, Tenn., the 1,820-square-foot home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and is currently listed at $349,900.

According to realtor Jason Galaz, Lynn purchased the home, located at 712 Barbara Dr., in 1961 with assistance from the Wilburn Brothers and Decca Records. "It is said they hosted a housewarming party and got their Opry friends to chip in to donate household items and appliances," Galaz notes in the home's listing. "Patsy Cline ordered curtains and ordered furniture to be made. Loretta and her husband, a mechanic, had sold everything to get to Nashville from Washington state."

The Lynns lived in the home until 1963, when they moved to a nearby farmhouse. Although the home has been updated in the years since then, it still boasts many of the original charming design elements. Wood paneling, large windows and built-in shelves keep the property feeling cozy and unique.

The Barbara Drive property is located about an hour and a half east of Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. The 87-year-old country icon still resides at the ranch, which is partially open to the public and features a 18,000-square-foot museum dedicated to her life and career.