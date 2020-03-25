In October 2000, before Jason Aldean's "Dirt Road Anthem" and Florida Georgia Line's "Cruise" took us on a country ride, Limp Bizkit was "Rollin'" through the radio waves on a nu-metal road trip. Now, "Rollin'" has been given the country-western treatment in a new cover by Robyn Adele Anderson.

Press play above to watch Anderson take Fred Durst and Co. down to the honky-tonk (but be warned: The lyrics are a bit NSFW). Anderson is joined by singers Sarah Krauss and Julianne Daly on this Limp Bizkit cover, which has some classic country violin but also has a rockabilly feel thanks to Anderson, Krauss and Daly's harmonies.

"Rollin'" was the second single off of Limp Bizkit's 2000 album Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water. It peaked at No. 65 on the Billboard Hot 100.

This Limp Bizkit cover isn't the first time Anderson has turned a popular rock song into something more county. In September, she released a bluegrass cover of "God Only Knows" by the Beach Boys, and in November of 2018, she did a bluegrass-folk cover of Heart's "Alone."