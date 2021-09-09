Lilly Hiatt Announces a New Album, ‘Lately’

Lilly Hiatt is back with a new album, Lately. The record is set for release on Oct. 15.

Lately adds to the already long and still growing list of albums born of pandemic times. Following the release of her critically acclaimed album Walking Proof in late March of 2020, Hiatt saw her well-earned momentum begin to slow as COVID-19 put a halt to live shows and much of the music industry's work, so she used the stillness to come back to what she kows: songwriting.

"As a means of keeping sane, I started to write songs," Hiatt explains in a press release. "Some of them sucked. I kept doing it though, because I had nothing else to fill my cup."

Lately features 10 songs, which were all co-produced by Hiatt and her drummer, Kate Haldrup, at Death Ladder in East Nashville. Fans can now hear one of the tracks, "Been," released on Wednesday (Sept. 8) along with a music video that highlights the ways in which Hiatt is committed to being a part of and in control of her creative process, as she directed the clip herself.

While Lately is due out widely on Oct. 15, a cassette version of the album will be released one week early, on Oct. 8. It's in celebration of Cassette Week 2021.

Full album details for Lately are below. Hiatt has also announced a string of concerts in support of the album, beginning in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Sept. 15 and running through February of 2022.

New West Records

Lilly Hiatt's Lately Tracklist:

1. "Simple"

2. "Been"

3. "Lately"

4. "Stop"

5. "Peach"

6. "Ride"

7. "Face"

8. "Better"

9. "Gem"

10. "The Last Tear"