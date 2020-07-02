Country trio Leaving Austin and Cassadee Pope find love on the road during "American Avenue," a silky, pop-friendly love song that captures the spirit of the open road. Readers can listen to the song above.

Austin Machado, Davis Forney and Michael Stevens make up Leaving Austin, three Nashville friends who came to Music City from Visalia, Calif. Pope was an easy choice for a collaborator — they're friends, and her voice fits the warm melody like she wrote it herself.

The band says they wrote the song over a year ago and knew immediately it was special. "We remember the day we got the demo back that this was a song the world needed to hear," they tell Taste of Country. "A song about love, freedom and a slice of back home."

"It's a five-star dream / You in the passenger seat / In a cherry red truck / Crossing dotted white lines, blue skies on American Avenue," they sing to close the chorus.

It's a big week for the group, as, along with Pope, they'll appear on Today with Hoda Kotb Jenna Bush Hager on Friday (July 3) on NBC. In teasing Thursday's (July 2) official release of the new song, Leaving Austin have been sharing photos, presumably from a music video.

In 2019, Leaving Austin released their Southern Gold EP and have notched more than 10 million streams among all their songs. "American Avenue" is from an upcoming project.