Lauren Alaina headed out on her first-ever headlining That Girl Was Me Tour in early 2020, kicking things off with two Nashville shows on Jan. 15 and 16. While gearing up for the tour, the singer was on full-on live show preparation mode, and her playlist proves it: It's full of songs by artists that she's opened for, as well as one contribution from her current opening act, Filmore.

Former tour bosses Jason Aldean and Blake Shelton both show up on the list, and Alaina comments that though she's been a fan of both artists for years, she's since developed friendships with them on the road, too. "Jason has let me tour with him twice and he and his wife are great friends to me," she notes.

Fans of Alaina's throwback 2018 hit, "Ladies in the '90s," will find plenty of sing-a-long-ready girl power on this batch of songs. Maren Morris and Whitney Houston both make appearances, as does country icon Martina McBride, who Alaina says "has been a great friend and mentor to me" as well as a musical inspiration.

In addition to an array of country classics, Alaina sprinkles in a current Post Malone favorite, as well as a 1987 outing from English rockers Def Leppard that she associates with her early musical memories. "My dad raised me on this kind of music!" she adds.

Whether you're gearing up to catch Alaina on tour this year or simply a fan of her high-energy, big-hearted brand of country music, there's something for every country fan on the singer's playlist. Press play below to listen on Spotify!

Listen to Lauren Alaina's Playlist