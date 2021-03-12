Country legend Larry Gatlin has tested positive for COVID-19. In a press release, Gatlin's rep reveals that the "All the Gold in California" hitmaker tested positive for the virus on March 8, just days after receiving his second vaccination on March 4.

"I made it 361 days without getting COVID-19," the 72-year-old singer-songwriter tells Fox News. "Then, I finally get it four days after getting my second dose of Moderna. What are the odds?"

Gatlin, who rose to fame with his brothers Steve and Rudy as the Gatlin Brothers, says he's doing well despite some minor symptoms that include a cough, drainage and fatigue.

"At this moment I feel like Lou Gehrig when he said, 'Today I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth," Gatlin says. "Folks, I feel like I have a cold, and not even a bad cold at that. I even hit a few golf balls before dinner.

"To you who have been terribly sick or have lost friends or loved ones, my heartfelt prayers go out to you," he adds. "I have a lot of character flaws and defects you can pray about if you want to. Instead, please join me in praying for our friends and neighbors who have suffered and are still suffering, and for our country."

Gatlin posted a string of hits in the late '70s and '80s that includes "Take Me to Your Lovin' Place," "What Are We Doin' Lonesome," "Houston (Means I'm One Day Closer to You)," "The Lady Takes the Cowboy Every Time" and more.

